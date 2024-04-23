IPL 2024: Do You Know The Nicknames Fans Have Given SRH Players?

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are on a roll in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), with the team putting up 250 plus scores thrice in the tournament.

With 10 points, SRH is currently placed at number 3 in the points table and the team has won 5 of the 7 games played.

SRH with their aggressive batting, has been dominating the opposition teams and fans are crediting this success to the teams opening pair.

Both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been delivering good starts to the team allowing them to play fearlessly.

Travis Head, looks in splendid form and is a top contender for the Orange cap that is awarded for the player with most runs.He has a Century and scored at an average of 54 in the 6 innings he played.

The SRH on their social media handles have asked fans to suggest the pair a nickname and fans have come with a few interesting suggestions.



