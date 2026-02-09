Inter Milan Increases Serie A Lead With 5-0 Demolition Of Sassuolo

Rome: Inter Milan routed 10-man Sassuolo 5-0 on Sunday to extend its Serie A lead to eight points over AC Milan, which didn't play this weekend because of the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Yann Bisseck and Marcus Thuram scored in the first half for Inter. Lautaro Martinez, Manuel Akanji and Luis Henrique added second-half goals to give Inter its fifth straight win in all competitions.

Federico Dimarco contributed with three assists.

Sassuolo was coming off two straight victories after a series of seven winless games. It played with 10 men from the 54th minute after Nemanja Matic was shown a second yellow card. The hosts, sitting in 11th place, had only one attempt on target.

Second-place Milan couldn't host Como this weekend after the San Siro stadium was used for the opening ceremony of the Winter Games. That issue had prompted Serie A to consider moving the match to Perth, Australia. The game will now be played on Feb. 18.

Juve equalizes late

Pierre Kalulu scored six minutes into stoppage time as fourth-place Juventus salvaged a 2-2 home draw with eighth-place Lazio after being two goals down.

Lazio went ahead with Pedro's goal in first-half added time, and doubled its lead soon after the break with Gustav Isaksen's goal in the 47th.

Juventus pulled closer with a goal from Weston McKennie in the 59th before Kalulu equalized with a header.

Juventus visits Inter on Saturday.

Other results

Christian Ordonez scored a stoppage-time winner as 14th-place Parma won at 10th-place Bologna with both teams having a player sent off.

Bologna was a man down after Tommaso Pobega's dismissal in the first half, and Parma saw Mariano Troilo exit in the 79th.

It was the fourth consecutive league loss for Bologna. Parma hadn't won in four straight.

Lecce, in 17th place and just outside the relegation zone, ended an eight-game winless streak by beating ninth-place Udinese 2-1 at home thanks to Lameck Banda's 90th-minute winner.

On Saturday, Rasmus Hojlund scored a last-gasp penalty as 10-man Napoli won 3-2 at Genoa. Napoli is third, one point behind Milan.