Inter Miami's Luis Suarez Apologizes After Leagues Cup Spitting Incident

Los Angeles: Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, who spat at a Seattle staff member after the Sounders' Leagues Cup final triumph on Sunday, apologized for his "behavior" in a statement on Instagram on Thursday.

"It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn't have happened, but that doesn't justify the reaction I had," the 38-year-old Uruguayan wrote in an Instagram story.

"I was wrong and I sincerely regret it."

The Sounders stunned the star-studded Inter side led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi 3-0 in the Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Immediately after the final whistle, Suarez rushed at 20-year-old Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas and put him in a headlock, sparking a melee involving multiple players and staff from both sides.

Officials scrambled to restore order, but cameras later caught Suarez appearing to spit at a Seattle staff member as he walked away from Vargas.

"I feel bad about what happened, and I didn't want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologize to everyone who felt hurt by what I did," Suarez added.

Speculation has swirled as to what punishment he will face, but Suarez spoke optimistically of continuing to help Inter's push to make the MLS Cup playoffs.

"We know there's still a lot of the season ahead, and we're going to work together to achieve the successes that this club and all of its fans deserve," he wrote.

Suarez is no stranger to controversy.

He was infamously kicked out of the 2014 World Cup after being handed a four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.

He has also been sanctioned for biting incidents in club play and in 2011 he was handed an eight-game ban by authorities in England for allegedly racially abusing Manchester United's France star Patrice Evra.

He was also one of the villains of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when his cynical handball on the goal-line denied Ghana what would have been a late winner in the quarter-finals.