Harbhajan Singh apologises for 2008 slapping incident involving sreesanth

Team India former cricketer Harbhajan Singh accepted that he was at fault in the slapgate incident involving him and Sreesanth during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL0 in 2008.



Responding to a video shared by a user on X, the legendary off-spinner wrote, "This wasn't right bhai, It was my mistake. Shouldn't have done this. But Galti hui Insaan hu, Bhagwaan nahi."

The incident back in the day, created a huge discussion. Harbhajan, who was playing for Mumbai Indians, slapped Kings XI Punjab player Sreesanth. Harbhajan was banned from appearing in matches for that whole season.



Harbhajan Singh on many occasions expressed regret and apologised for his behavior on the day. Moreover, both the players are on good terms post the incident. Sreesanth, earlier stated that his tears were not because of physical pain but due to disappointing a player, whom he saw as an elder brother.