Celebrating Unity, Success, and Inclusion

Hyderabad: The Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2024 culminated in resounding success, marking a memorable day of unity, community engagement, and empowerment. Held on January 28, IDCR 2024 brought together 6250 participants, transcending boundaries and fostering an environment of inclusivity and camaraderie.



The triumphant winners of the IDCR 2024, showcased remarkable prowess and dedication in their respective categories. Vishnu Vittal Rao emerges as the Half Marathon champion among males, demonstrating exceptional endurance and skill. Uma Maripally claims the Half Marathon victory among females, embodying the spirit of perseverance and athleticism. In the 10 km category, Sahil emerges as the fastest male, his determination and speed setting a remarkable standard. Likewise, Badho seizes the title of the fastest female in the 10 km category, showcasing unparalleled speed and agility.

The post-event festivities echoed the spirit of unity and diversity that defined IDCR 2024. Notably, the event witnessed the active participation of 100+ individuals from Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and the LGBTQ+ community. IDCR 2024 raised Rs 60 lakh as a donation with Nirmaan as an NGO partner. These funds will be used for the economic empowerment of PWDs, LGBTQ+, and women through skilling and technology enablement.

The unique feature of the run was the people with a disability holding the finishing tape to encourage the timed participants and the winners.

The success of IDCR 2024 was made possible through the invaluable support of our esteemed partners. Mindspace continued its unwavering support as the Business Park Partner, while The Westin epitomized hospitality excellence as the Hospitality Partner. Kamal Watch Co. added prestige as the Prize Partner, and Fusion9 Amnesia ignited celebration as the Celebration Partner. Gatorade provided hydration support, while Nirmaan.Org stood as the beacon of change, directing proceeds toward skill development and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the service sector. Fever FM resonated with the community as the Radio Partner, and Medicover Hospitals ensured participant safety as the Medical Partner.

The scenic route of IDCR 2024 provided participants with an exhilarating journey through Cyberabad's picturesque landscapes, including the iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and the tranquil Durgam Cheruvu Lake, before culminating at the Mindspace Business Parks. The route encapsulated the essence of exploration, accomplishment, and community spirit.

IDCR 2024 emerged as a beacon of philanthropy, with significant funds raised through charity initiatives. The exact amount raised will be disclosed in the coming days, with proceeds from #RunForInclusion dedicated to fostering education, skilling, and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the service sector.

Corporate participation added to the vibrancy of IDCR 2024, with runners representing over 25 corporates, reinforcing the spirit of teamwork and collaboration.

The run was flagged off from Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad on Sunday early morning in the presence of Dr. Vineeth G, IPS, DCP Cyberabad Police, Smt. Shilpavalli DCP Cyberabad Police, Smt. Sneha Shabarish IAS, Zonal Commissioner Serilingampally.