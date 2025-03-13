IPL 2025: Injured Rahul Dravid to join RR camp soon

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the pre-season training session of the team in Jaipur on Wednesday evening after missing the camp due to a leg injury.



In a social media post the IPL franchise said that Dravid endured an injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru. "Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗," it wrote.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗 pic.twitter.com/TW37tV5Isj

On Thursday, the social media handles of the former IPL champion side posted a filmy video of Dravid walking with clutches and meeting players at the Jaipur international cricket stadium.

However, the 52-year-old former player would fully join the RR unit soon once he is fit.



Meanwhile, RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses happiness over reuniting with head coach Rahul Dravid. He joined the Royals before the mega auctions earlier this year following the end of his tenure as team India's head coach.

"Rahul sir was the one who spotted me from the trials. He came up to me and said, 'Can you play for my team?' From there to now, with me being the captain of the franchise and him coming back - I'm very grateful, as we all are in the franchise, to have Rahul sir back," he said.

"I have played under him [at RR] as a player when he was the captain and I have played under him in the Indian team when he was the coach. But a captain-coach relationship is very special and I'm very much looking forward to learning a lot from him.

"He is a top-notch professional and makes sure everything is done properly. I was with him last month in Nagpur at RR's sports academy. From morning ten o'clock till evening five o'clock, he was standing in the heat, watching the batsmen bat and the bowlers bowl, interacting with them, and discussing with the coaches. He is absolutely involved in each and everything."

Royals signed 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the auction and that attracted a lot of attention.

Samson said the teenager is ready for the big leap.

"He looks very confident. He was sitting sixes out of the ground in the academy. So what else can I do? I think it's all about understanding his strength, backing it and being around as an elder brother.

"He looks ready. I think it's all about keeping him in the best shape and in a relaxed environment, which RR is known for, and then back him. You never know, in a couple of years he might end up playing for India as well."