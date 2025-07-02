India's White Ball Tour to Bangladesh Likely to Be Rescheduled

Dhaka: India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August could be rescheduled because it needs clearance from the Indian government, a senior Bangladesh cricket official told AFP on Wednesday.



The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, is due to start on August 17 in Dhaka.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Iftikhar Rahman told AFP that its Indian counterpart, the BCCI, has informed them the tour might be delayed.

The BCCI has not made any comment on the tour.

"The tour is part of the FTP (International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme), so cancellation is not an option. But it may be rescheduled to a mutually convenient time," Rahman said, without giving further details.

BCB sources said that the tour was awaiting a green light from India's government, reports repeated in Indian media.

The uncertainty follows recent diplomatic tension between Dhaka and New Delhi after Bangladesh's mass uprising toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Bangladesh toured India in September-October 2024 for two Tests and two T20 matches.