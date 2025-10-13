India's Paris Olympic Medallists Felicitated by IOA

New Delhi: The country's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, were on Monday felicitated with cash awards by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a grand function here.

Chopra, who clinched a silver in the men's javelin throw, could not receive the award in person as he is currently out of the country. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official collected the Rs 75 lakh cheque from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who graced the event.

