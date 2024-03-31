Indian physio leaves Afghanistan team

Indian physio Prasanth Panchada, who was attached with the Afghanistan national team for some years has left his job, it is learnt here.

According to highly placed sources in Kabul, the renowned physio sent his resignation letter a week ago.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). It has been a remarkable journey, witnessing the highs and lows in the development of the Afghanistan team. I am concluding my journey with this wonderful team with immediate effect", he has said in his e-mail, the copy of which was seen by this Reporter.

Later, speaking to this reporter, Prasanth Panchada confirmed the news without elaborating more.

"I have left the job for personal reasons", he said, adding, "Overall the team has always been a fit team and injury free".

Recalling the most challenging job, he said, "Rashid getting back to competitive cricket is more satisfying".

The 25-year-old bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan has been playing competitive games now, meaning he has now fully recovered from the back injury and subsequent surgery that has kept him out of action since the 2023 World Cup.

The physio has already been attached with the KKR team in the ongoing IPL. He is also attached with the other league of the same franchise.