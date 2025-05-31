Indian para-shooter Mona Agrawal Fires to Silver at WSPS World Cup

Indian para-shooter Mona Agrawal began her new season on a high note by clinching the silver medal in the R2 event on the opening day of the WSPS World Cup, currently underway in Changwon, South Korea.



Agrawal, who had previously won a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympic Games, expressed her satisfaction at returning to form after a lengthy off-season break.



"I won the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympic Games. This is the first World Cup of the season — the WSPS World Cup — currently being held in Changwon, South Korea. Today was the first day of the event, and I’m proud to have won the silver medal in the R2 event. When a new season begins, it usually follows a long break, making it crucial for us to assess whether we are still in form and to evaluate the changes we've made to our bodies and techniques," she said.