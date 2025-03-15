Indian athlete sets World Record for holding Hercules pillars for longest duration

Recreating a scene from the popular Dwayne Johnson movie 'Hercules', Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi has set a new world record for holding the Hercules pillars for the longest duration in Surat on Thursday.



The pillars, each weighing 166.7 and 168.9 kgs and measuring 123 inches in height were held by Vispy for 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

After achieving the feat, he took to 'X' and wrote, "160kg in each hand—Hercules Hold! Grip strength isn’t just for giants. Martial artists, arm wrestlers, rock climbers—anyone with determination can achieve this. If an Indian believes, an Indian achieves!"



The achievement impressed billionaire Elon Musk as well. He reshared the video posted by Guinness World Records. Overwhelmed with Joy Vispy said in a post, "It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that @elonmusk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X. Feeling so happy and on cloud 9. Moreover it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength. @narendramodi"