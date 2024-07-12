India wins gold medal in Airbnb Bookings event at Paris Olympics 2024 with 30% Surge

As the world gears up for the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the host city, remains the top-searched destination on Airbnb, with a nearly 40% increase in active listings in the region, ensuring ample availability for guests. The surge in bookings is particularly notable among Asian countries, with Airbnb reporting the highest increase in travellers from Mainland China, Hong Kong (SAR), and Japan but one group of travellers is leading the charge - Indians.

Airbnb, the leading accommodation platform, has reported a significant 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for the Paris region during the Olympic Games dates. This surge in interest from Indian travellers reflects the growing appetite for unique, global experiences among this demographic. The Olympics, with its celebration of sports, cultural exchange, and international camaraderie, has become a major draw for Indian fans and sports enthusiasts.

The online accommodation platform has witnessed a remarkable increase in bookings from travellers across 160+ countries and regions, with nights booked during the Olympic dates in the Paris region over five times (400%) higher than the same period last year.

“The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences. Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports. At Airbnb, we're excited to connect the travellers with unique accommodations that will elevate their 2024 Olympic and summer travel experiences,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Beyond Paris, Indian travellers are also exploring other vibrant locations in France that are hosting various Olympic events, such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. This strategic distribution of the Olympics throughout the country showcases lesser-known areas and historic cities, providing visitors with a more diverse and enriching experience of France during the Games.

The influx of Indian travellers is expected to have a substantial economic impact. According to a study, stays on Airbnb during the dates of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024 are estimated to generate €2,000 (over USD 2,170) for a typical host in the Paris region. This economic activity is projected to have a total impact of almost 1 billion euros (over 1 billion USD) and support almost 7,300 full-time equivalent jobs in the country.

The surge in bookings has led to an increase in the number of active listings in the Paris region. As of March 31st, the number of active listings has increased by 40%, ensuring ample availability for the influx of guests.

The strategic distribution of Olympic events throughout France has also contributed to the surge in bookings. Key venues such as Colombes (field hockey) and Châteauroux (shooting events) are attracting visitors from all over the world, including India. Cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux are also experiencing significant interest from Indian travellers.