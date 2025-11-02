India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Hyderabad: India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2025 12:02 AM IST
- 3 Nov 2025 12:00 AM IST
India 1 wicket away from glory
Ayabonga Khaka departs for 1. India is just 1 wicket away from winning World Cup.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:44 PM IST
Deepti strikes again
Deepti Sharma strikes again, picks up the wicket of Chloe Tryon.
SA 221/8 in 42 Overs, need 78 runs in 48 balls.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:41 PM IST
Wolvaardt Goes For 101
Deepti Sharma picks up the wicket of South Africa captain Wolvaardt.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:34 PM IST
Wolvaardt slams 100
South Africa captain Wolvaardt brings up her 100.
South Africa: 211/6 in 40 overs; need 88 runs from 60 balls.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:33 PM IST
Dercksen Gone!
South Africa loses their 6th wicket, Dercksen departs for 35.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:29 PM IST
200 up for South Africa
South Africa reach 200 in the 39th over.
South Africa: 203/5 in 38.5 overs, need 96 runs in 67 balls.
- 2 Nov 2025 11:15 PM IST
SA 183/5 in 35 Overs
South Africa reach 183/5 in 35 Overs, need 116 runs in 90 balls to win the World Cup.
- 2 Nov 2025 10:55 PM IST
Sinalo Jafta goes for 16
Deepti Shamra dismisses Sinalo Jafta for 16.
South Africa: 148/5 in 29.3 overs, need 151 runs in 21.3 overs
- 2 Nov 2025 10:38 PM IST
SA 127/4 in 25 Overs
South Africa reach 127/4 in 25 Overs, need 172 runs in 25 overs.