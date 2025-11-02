 Top
India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025

2 Nov 2025 2:53 PM IST

India's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa’s Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

2025-11-02 09:23:20
