India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain washes out opening session

Bengaluru: Persistent rain has washed out the opening session of the first cricket test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday at Bengaluru, India.



Officials made the decision to take lunch without a ball being bowled in the drizzly conditions.

India is currently atop the World Test Championship standings, and a 3-0 win in this series against New Zealand would all but assure its spot for the final at Lord’s next June.

After beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the preceding test series , a full-strength Indian squad was once again available for selection.

New Zealand has already been on a long sub-continental tour. It began with the one-off washed out test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, followed by a 2-0 loss in Sri Lanka.