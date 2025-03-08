India veteran questions Congress leader for controversial comments on Rohit Sharma

India former cricketer and analyst Akash Chopra expressed disappointment over Congress leader Shama Mohamed's recent controversial statements on Rohit Sharma.





In a now deleted social media post, Shama termed the Indian skipper as 'the most unimpressive captain'. She also said that Rohit is 'fat for a sportsperson'. However, after widespread criticism she took a U-turn and praised Rohit for his captaincy after the win against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "I read a statement from Shama Mohamed ji. She probably deleted that tweet as well. So I could only see a screenshot. I hope I saw the right one, where she was saying something about Rohit. Only one thing hurt me a lot and that was - 'the most unimpressive captain for India' or whatever"





"How do you define whether someone is a good or an impressive captain or not?" he questioned.

Chopra took the instance of former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga and how he transformed the game after winning the 1996 World cup.



He added that Rohit Sharma transformed India white-ball approach after the T20 World Cup semi-final exit in 20222.



"Since then until now, there have been three ICC events, an ODI World Cup, a T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy is in progress now. The guy has dropped only one game (ODI World Cup final). Rohit Sharma has lost just one match as a captain. Is that unimpressive as a leader?" Chopra added.