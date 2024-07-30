India to host Asia Cup after 34 years in 2025

Hyderabad: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) through its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) for sponsorship rights confirmed India and Bangladesh as the host nations for the upcoming two Asia Cups in 2025 and 2027.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in T20 format as there is a T20 World Cup in 2026 in South Africa. Since 2016, the Asia Cup has been held mostly in T20 format or in accordance with the upcoming global tournaments.

Meanwhile, the tournament would mark the comeback to India after 34 years, it was last held in India in 1990 where the blues emerged winners.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will host the Asia Cup in 2027 in ODI format as there is an ODI World Cup in the same year.

Moreover, a new team will be added to the competition via qualifying rounds apart from regular sides including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

India has been the most successful team in the Asia Cup with 8 titles under its belt.