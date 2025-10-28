India Submits Bids Host 2026 Asian Relays, 2028 Indoor Athletics

New Delhi: India has submitted bids to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as well as the 2026 Asian Relays, in line with the country's efforts to stage continental and global events in the coming years.

If India succeeds in its bids for the events, it would be the first time the country would be hosting the two continental competitions.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has proposed Bhubaneswar as the host city for the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships while the venue for the 2026 Asian Relays is yet to be finalised.

"We have submitted the bid for 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with Bhubaneswar as the host city. There is no other venue in India which can host the event other than the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar," a top AFI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"For 2026 Asian Relays, we have not yet decided on the venue."

As of now, the AFI is considering a north Indian city for the Asian Relays, likely to be held in April, but it is not yet final and can be changed later, it is learnt.

The state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar was inaugurated in 2024. It has a 200m running track, a 100m practice track, designated areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot put, warm-up areas for athletes, as well as a gym.

The oval shaped track lies below a spectator gallery which can house 2000 people. The facility also houses 60 twin-sharing rooms and a dining hall for those undergoing full-time training.

The inaugural Asian Relays was held in May 2024 in Bangkok where India won gold in the mixed 4x400m, and a silver each in men's and women's 4x400m.

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, a biennial event, was first held in 2004 in Tehran. Iran has hosted the event four times, all in Tehran, the most by any country.

The Iranian capital hosted the last edition also, in 2024, with India winning three gold medals and one silver. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men's shot put), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 60m hurdles) and Harmilan Bains (women's 1500m) won a gold medal each while Ankita Dhyani (women's 3000m) got a silver.

The 2026 edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships will be held in Tianjin in China from February 6-8.

India has also formally expressed its interest to host the 2028 World U20 Championships as well as either of the 2029 or 2031 editions of the senior World Athletics Championships.