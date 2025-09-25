India Squad for WI Tests: Nair Dropped, Jadeja Vice Captain as Pant Misses Out

Dubai: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies while Devdutt Padikkal replaced an off-colour Karun Nair in the side.

Bumrah, who had played only three out of five Tests in England due to workload management, had made himself available for the two-match West Indies series starting in Ahmedabad on October 2.

