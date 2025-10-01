India Should Not Take West Indies Lightly, Warns Aakash Chopra

Speaking on JioHotstar show ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Varun Aaron reflected on India’s Test series against West Indies, highlighting the belief the team carries after drawing the away series against England:



“I think this is a very new-look Indian team. A lot has changed, with two very big names missing from the squad. But there are also many players who have done really well in England, and the confidence is very high. Yes, the conditions are contrasting, but when you draw a Test series the way India just did in overseas conditions, you carry a lot of belief. And I think that belief is really going to hold good.”

On India’s likely strategy:



“The pitches are going to favour the spinners, because India would want to play to their strengths. Knowing Gautam Gambhir and the way he operates, he would obviously think that our strength is spin in the subcontinent, and why not go with spin.”

On India’s opening combination of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal:

“KL Rahul has always belonged to that opening spot. Just looking at the quality he possesses, sometimes his numbers baffle me. I’d say his average should have been in the high 40s, if not 50. He has had form slumps on and off, but right now, Rahul is batting better than he ever has, especially with the way he performed in England. He looked so organised, almost reminding me of the same player I played with in the under-19s – disciplined, composed, and a great leaver of the ball. On the other hand, you have Jaiswal, someone who attacks the opposition. So, together, it’s a great blend of fire and ice at the top. Jaiswal as the aggressor, and Rahul grinding it out, always promising to deliver those big runs.”

Speaking on JioHotstar show ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on pitch conditions, stressing the importance of balance over extremes:



“I feel that the pitches that play well should be used. If they go towards turning tracks, then two teams come very close to each other, and even inferior spinners can punch above their weight. We saw this in the New Zealand series as well. Another truth is that we don’t play spin as well as we used to in the past. If the spin is on a good pitch, then we bowl better than their spinners and bat better as well, and I feel we should build on that strength. You don’t have to give flat pitches; you need results because the WTC is very important. But sometimes your strength turns into your weakness, so I feel we should stay away from that.”

On India’s new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle:



“This is the new cycle of the WTC, where India just finished their first series with a 2-2 draw. It was a tough assignment, but Shubman Gill’s team performed very well, going above expectations, and now the aim is to build on that. Next up, are two Tests against the West Indies. This is Test cricket; no one should take it lightly. The West Indies Test side is very competent, but India will again start as favourites. Still, you can’t afford to slip here. We’ve already slipped once, and the memories of New Zealand are still fresh. With a new cycle underway, every series carries huge importance. Since this is only a two-match series, winning both can give you a 100% result in your zone. The opportunity is massive, and I believe the Indian team is ready.”