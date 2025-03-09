India restrict NZ to 251 in Champions Trophy finals

Dubai: India were set a target of 252 by New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.



Opting to bat, New Zealand were restricted to 251 for 7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami got one each.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 251 for 7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/45) vs India.