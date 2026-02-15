 Top
Home » Sports

India-Pak T20 Match: Jasprit Bumrah is a Game Changer, says Ganguly

Sports
15 Feb 2026 3:30 PM IST

Ganguly backed India's balanced edge, dismissed hype for composure, lauded Bumrah's variations, and predicted Surya-Hardik troubling Tariq's slingy spin

India-Pak T20 Match: Jasprit Bumrah is a Game Changer, says Ganguly
x
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

India look to carry on their winning momentum as they face arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, with their aggressive batting set to be tested against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
T20 World Cup 2026 sourav ganguly india pakistan cricket match jasprit bumrah 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X