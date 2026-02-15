India-Pak T20 Match: Jasprit Bumrah is a Game Changer, says Ganguly

Speaking on streaming platform, former India Captain Sourav Ganguly backed India's balanced edge, dismissed hype for composure, lauded Bumrah's variations, and predicted Surya-Hardik troubling Tariq's slingy spin.

Sourav Ganguly opened up about India's chances of winning against Pakistan:

"I don't believe in head-to-head figures. I don't believe in the favourites tag, especially in T20 cricket. What I believe is that India start as a much stronger team than Pakistan. India is a very good team. They are very well balanced in batting, bowling, seam bowling, spin bowling, fielding and game sense. They have big match experience. So they start as the stronger side. But whether India wins or not will be decided by the 40 overs in Colombo."

On Pakistan's strengths and weaknesses before the big game against India:

"Pakistan is a good team as well. They have a good bowling attack. Everyone has their own strength. I don't think about who is the biggest threat because one player does not win or lose matches. They have Shaheen Shah Afridi, off spinner Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan who bowls leg spin, and Abrar Ahmed is there too. So Pakistan have a decent team. But they are not the same bowling attack as before. In the past, with Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq, Pakistan had a really fearsome attack. Their current bowling unit is not the same. But overall as a team they are good. And like I said, one individual does not win or lose cricket matches."

Sourav Ganguly shared his honest take on India vs Pakistan, calling it just another game:

"I don't think players will feel pressure just because it is India vs Pakistan. Players are used to pressure. They face it every day. When India plays Australia, South Africa or England, they also have to win. So playing Pakistan is no different for me. It was no different when I played too. I never looked at Pakistan as a different team. When you play at this level, you handle pressure every day. So I don't see it as a problem. India just have to go and play well. Bat well, bowl well. In big games, it is about keeping composure. Every World Cup game is a big game. When South Africa or New Zealand play India, it is as big as India-Pakistan, maybe even bigger. India vs South Africa is a bigger game than India vs Pakistan. If Australia qualify, India vs Australia is a bigger game too. There are no easy matches in the T20 World Cup. The players know that. They play the match, not the media hype around tough opponents."

On the challenge Usman Tariq poses and how India can counter him:

"Usman Tariq has an unusual slingy action, but he is an off spinner. So Indian batters will play him as an off spinner. I am sure they will find a way to play well against him. These days, batters hit sixes while standing still in the crease. There will be a lot of right-handed Indian batters against him, but India also have many left-handers. Usman Tariq will have a little advantage when bowling to lefties. But the right-handers like Hardik and Surya will cause problems for him."

On the impact Jasprit Bumrah can have in the Pakistan game:

"Jasprit Bumrah is a game changer. He is probably the best fast bowler in the world right now in white-ball cricket. He is the best because of his variations. Yorkers, bouncers, slower balls, he knows what to do. He is the captain of his own bowling team. That makes him even tougher to face. The battle between Sahibzada Farhan and Bumrah will be exciting to watch. But it is not just about one player. All the Pakistani batters will have to play well against Bumrah. If Pakistan see off his four overs well, they will have a chance to win. If they don't, they will struggle."