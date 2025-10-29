India Must Trust That This Semi-Final Can Be Their Moment to Turn the Tide: Ian Bishop

Speaking exclusively during a Media Day organised by JioStar ahead of the second semi-final between India and Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, West Indies legend Ian Bishop spoke about India’s need for belief and bowling strength, the importance of aggressive tactics, challenges from injuries and selection options. He also elaborated about the winning mindset against Australia, and key strategies to contain the opposition’s batters.

On India’s need to counter Australia’s strong batting line-up:

“Facing Australia is never an easy task; they are a juggernaut, but certainly not invincible. The key is getting the Indian team into a positive and composed frame of mind, treating it as an important match but not as a matter of life or death. Maintaining calm and belief is crucial, especially considering Australia’s dominant record, but India must trust that this semi-final can be their moment to turn the tide. Strategically, India should prioritise extra bowling options to counter Australia’s batting depth, allowing the batters to take responsibility for their roles. Having that additional bowling depth will be essential against such a strong opposition.”

On the importance of India adopting an aggressive fielding and bowling strategy:

“I think you’ve got to be aggressive. The way to prevent Australia from staging a comeback is to push your fielders upfront and be more assertive in your tactics. Once wickets fall, don’t sit back and wait; instead, be proactive in your field placements and bowling plans. Australia batters like Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, and Beth Mooney have the capacity to turn the game with their skill, even in tough situations, so India must be willing to take risk. Sometimes risking losing the game, to stand a better chance of winning. Being more aggressive in your field sets and captaincy will be crucial to stopping Australia's lower-order resurgence.”

On the impact of Pratika Rawal's injury:

“Pratika Rawal’s absence is a significant blow considering her recent form and all-round contributions with bat and ball. However, in a World Cup semi-final, the team has to focus on the next player stepping up. Whether India chooses Shafali Verma, who has a modest record against Australia, but has been scoring runs in T20s recently, will be a crucial team decision. It’s important not to dwell on the loss, but to approach the match with confidence and maximize the opportunity. This mindset is exactly what Australia excels at, replacing key players seamlessly with confidence from the team's support system.”

On the mental preparation Shafali Verma needs for her return to the Indian side:

“Coming back after a break, especially in a match as crucial as a World Cup semi-final, is never easy. Shafali’s recent international form hasn’t been great, but this is a one-off opportunity she must embrace with a positive mindset. She should see this as a chance to make a significant impact for her team and country rather than feel pressured. Staying relaxed yet determined to make the best use of this opportunity will be key. Her execution will depend largely on how well she has prepared in practice sessions leading up to the match.”

On team selection strategies for India:

“Dropping Harleen Kumar isn’t an easy decision, especially with uncertainty around Richa Ghosh’s fitness. Harleen offers flexibility, having batted mostly at number three but could adjust in the line-up if Shafali isn’t played. Radha Yadav’s recent bowling performance makes it tough to exclude her. Given the strength of Australia’s batting, I personally favour having greater bowling depth in the team rather than relying on part-timers in a crucial game. This is particularly important on a batting-friendly pitch like the one at D.Y. Patil Stadium, where the scores have reflected good conditions. Ultimately, the team will have to weigh these options carefully.”

On the mindset required to face Australia:

“Going into that 1996 World Cup quarter-final, we never thought South Africa were the favourites—we believed in our own capability, just like teams today must do against overwhelming opponents like Australia. The key is to go into every contest with the mindset that you are capable of winning, regardless of what the outside world says. For teams like India, facing a team that’s considered unbeatable, the attitude should be: ‘This is our opportunity to create history.’ If players approach the game with that belief, whether they end up winning or losing, they are better for the experience of believing they could win. That’s the essence of sports mentality, that if you prepare well and believe, you can challenge even the most favoured side.”

On the importance of having bowling options:

"I think Harleen going up to the top gives her a chance to play fluently in the Powerplay and also allows the team to include an extra bowler, which is needed. With Australia's strong batting line-up, going in with five specialist bowlers will invite pressure on India, so it’s crucial Harmanpreet has bowling options, be it with Harleen or others. Having an all-rounder, who can contribute with the bat and provide specialist bowling is a big advantage.”