India Must Nail The Conditions To Do Well In England: Former Cricketers

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketers on Monday advised the Shubman Gill-led side to ace the conditions in England for a successful tour while Michael Vaughan believes that the five-Test series could be a start of "something special" for the visitors.

India are going through a transitional phase following retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami was not picked in the touring party.

Cheteshwar Pujara said each and every player will have to contribute for the team to come up trumps.

"India's team to England must adapt quickly and play (according) to the conditions. As someone who understands batting in English conditions and team dynamics, I believe discipline, patience and support for each other are crucial," said Pujara.

"Every player will need to contribute and respect the challenges that lay ahead. I am sure this tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and success of each player and the team as a whole," Pujara told Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of India's tour to England.

Former left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra also echoed the same sentiment.

"To me, England tour is always challenging but it's great fun as well. Adapting to the conditions will be the key and I am sure our players are capable of doing that. Bowling wise we have the experience and stability."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the sooner Indians adapt, the better it is for them.

"India's new squad faces a tough challenge in England, but as an all-rounder, I know adaptability is key. Gill's leadership, Pant's energy, and India's young talent must step up.

"England's conditions test every skill, swing, seam, and temperament. If India's players adapt quickly and stay united, they can surprise England, just as we've seen in the past with new teams rising to the occasion," he said.

Could be start of something special for India

India are starting a new era under the leadership of Gill and Vaughan, who led England to many memorable Test wins, said appointing the 25-year-old as their Test captain was a "bold move" and it could be a defining tour for them.

"Well, it's official - Shubman Gill is the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It's a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli," Vaughan said.

"Gill has got plenty to prove, especially away from home, but he has shown (that) he has got the temperament for big moments. With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad hungry to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India's next generation. Don't be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion," he added.