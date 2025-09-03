 Top
India, Korea Play Out 2-2 Draw

Sports
PTI
3 Sept 2025 10:09 PM IST

Hardik Singh (8') gave India the early lead, before Yang Jihun (12') and Hyeonhong Kim (14') struck in quick succession to put Korea ahead

India and Korean players vie for the ball during Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match, in Rajgir, Bihar, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. — PTI

Rajgir (Bihar): Hosts India maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea in their opening Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Hardik Singh (8') gave India the early lead, before Yang Jihun (12') and Hyeonhong Kim (14') struck in quick succession to put Korea ahead.
Mandeep Singh (52') restored parity in the final quarter to help India secure a point.
The Indians finished Pool A engagements with an all-win record, beating China 4-3, Japan 3-2 before demolishing minnows Kazakhstan 15-0.


