India Is The Anchor Market of World Cricket: ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

New Delhi: India remains the "anchor market," but cricket is becoming "incontrovertibly" globalised, said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, as he applauded the "fearless" performance of associate countries during the recent T20 World Cup, describing their growth as a "signal of a maturing" global sport. India won the tournament, which featured 20 teams and was dotted with gutsy showings by lesser-fancied sides like tournament debutants Italy, USA, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.

India is indeed the anchor market of world cricket. Its enormous fan base, financial strength, and time-tested affinity for the sport provide a platform that benefits the entire ecosystem. What is incontrovertibly evident at ICC events, however, is that the ship is sailing far beyond any single location, he wrote in a column for 'WPP Media Sporting Nation XIII Edition'.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw spirited performances from Associate Nations...Countries such as Nepal, Italy, and the USA captured global attention by playing fearless cricket. At the same time, traditional competitors like Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe demonstrated their too often-overlooked pedigree by storming into the Super 8s. Such moments are more than just upsets on the field; they are signals of a maturing global game, he added.

During the tournament, Zimbabwe ousted former champions Australia, Nepal gave another former champion, England, a massive scare, and Italy also made an impression with some resolute performances, even in lost causes.

Rise of women's cricket

Gupta said that with India's triumph in the women's ODI World Cup last year, the game can expect to grow rapidly going forward as it has fully unlocked an influential market.

"...India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, in the 50-over format and secured on home soil, carried with it enormous value. When a market of India's scale and influence embraces women's cricket with such passion, the ripple effects are felt far and wide," he observed. "For the ICC, this growth is not merely a parallel track to the men's game; it is central to the sport's future and part of a much bigger picture," he added.

All three formats in harmony

There has been widespread debate about the future of ODI cricket amid a T20 boom and the established following for Tests. Gupta reiterated that all three formats have their own unique charm. "While expansion is essential, the sport's global growth must remain intertwined with its long history and tradition," he asserted. "For instance, Test cricket continues to occupy a unique place in the sport's identity, remaining the ultimate test of skill, endurance, and tactical acumen. "...the ICC continues to nurture the dynamism of white-ball formats, both T20Is and ODIs, which serve as powerful vehicles for attracting new fans and placing us in new markets," he added. Gupta said the coexistence of these formats is one of the game's greatest strengths.

"Together, they offer a spectrum of experiences: the strategic patience of Test cricket, the balance of ODI contests, and the explosive entertainment of T20Is," he said. "Maintaining this equilibrium will be central to ensuring that the sport remains both timeless and contemporary, both historic and relevant," he added.