India have real clarity on how they want to operate in Dubai: Kane Williamson

Lahore: New Zealand batting mainstay Kane Williamson reckons India have "real clarity" on how they want to operate in Dubai, having played all their Champions Trophy games at the same venue.

Williamson did not specifically said that India had an advantage of playing at one venue and compared it to New Zealand's familiarity with the conditions in Lahore, where they beat South Africa on Wednesday to set up a final clash against the Rohit Sharma-led side in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand had played two games in Lahore during the preceding tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

"I suppose having played there on a number of occasions; there's real clarity in how they want to operate.

"A little bit like our opportunity here, having played a number of times at this venue as well and I think that's part and parcel in cricket," said Williamson when asked if India go into the final with an advantage of knowing the conditions.

Having scored a hundred in the semifinal, Williamson is high on confidence and looking forward to the final.

"It is what it is (India play all games in Dubai). Our focus is the next match, the location of that match, the opposition, they're all factors. Obviously, we played India once there," he said.

"The conditions are different, so it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we're trying to operate come two or three-days' time in the final," he said referring to New Zealand's loss to India in the group stage.

Both Williamson and Rachin Ravindra struck hundreds to fashion New Zealand's emphatic win.

Williamson called Ravindra, who has score two hundreds in three games, a special talent.

"It's a final, so it's exciting. If we go back to Rachin, an incredibly special talent. It's always great to bat with him. He goes out and he puts the team first and he plays with that freedom.

"When we were out there batting together, there were moments where there were some good spells and it was a little bit challenging. We tried to feed off each other and keep each other focused on the job," Williamson said.

"He's so gifted, really, really confident, clear in what he's trying to do. We've seen it on so many occasions. In big tournaments where he stood up and shone, and we've seen it here again in this one," added the former New Zealand captain.

The conditions in the UAE have favoured spinners with the slow surface making stroke-making tough. But the fact that New Zealand have played a game in Dubai can only help them in the final, feels Williamson.

"Yeah definitely the conditions are a lot different but you know that's sort of the nature of the beast I think in any tournament that you have, conditions change a little bit throughout. For us, it was nice to have that last match against India. There's some really good bits there," he said.

"India are an outstanding team and playing really well. So, look, it's important we try and take away some learnings from that last game. Park this match, and in a final, anything can happen."