 Top
Home » Sports

India Fined For Slow Over-Rate in Second ODI Against South Africa

Sports
8 Dec 2025 2:56 PM IST

Richie Richardson of the Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

India Fined For Slow Over-Rate in Second ODI Against South Africa
x
India's Arshdeep Singh (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo by AFP)
Dubai: India were on Monday fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur. India lost that match as South Africa squared the three-match series at 1-1. India won the Visakhapatnam ODI to clinch the series.
Richie Richardson of the Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.
( Source : PTI )
India vs South Africa south africa kl rahul 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X