India Face Last-Minute Bumrah Call as They Bid to Level England Series

London: India will make a "last-minute" decision on whether to risk the outstanding Jasprit Bumrah in successive Tests as they look to level their five-match series with England this week.



Bumrah is the world's top-ranked Test bowler and, ordinarily, his selection for a match starting at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground on Wednesday, would be an obvious move following India's five-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley.

Bumrah, however, is returning from a back injury, with the fast bowler saying before the series he only expected to feature in three of the five Tests against England.

Opener Ben Duckett's 149, as England made light of a seemingly stiff chase of 371, underlined the lack of support for Bumrah after the spearhead quick took 5-83 in the first innings but no wickets at all in the second.

"Bumrah is ready to play," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters on Monday.

"It's how we manage these four Tests. So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute."

India, who have now lost seven of their 11 Tests under coach Gautam Gambhi, could alter the balance of their attack by bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't feature at Headingley. Yadav has taken 56 wickets at 22.16 in 13 Tests.