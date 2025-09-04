India Defeat Malaysia 4-1 in Asia Cup Hockey

Rajgir (Bihar): India thrashed Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4 stage match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.Manpreet Singh (17'), Sukhjeet Singh (19'), Shilanand Lakra (24), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38') scored for the Indian team.

Having conceded a goal in the second minute of the game, India responded by scoring two goals in two minutes to take the lead. Lakhra then added a third with the hosts heading to the lemon break 3-1 ahead.

India then intensified pressure on their opponents as Vivek Sagar scored from a penalty corner in the 38th minute.

India will take on China in their finals Super4s game on Saturday.

India had been held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea on Wednesday