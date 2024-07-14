India Champions beat Pakistan to clinch World Championship of Legends title

Hyderabad: Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions clinched the World Championship of Legends title after they beat Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Saturday.

The World Championship of Legends is a T20 tournament played by retired international cricketers. The event is approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Six teams including England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies participated in the tournament.

The Indian side features popular players like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Rayudu, Uttappa and the Pathan brothers.

The inaugural edition of the tournament received much love from the fans. In the finals, Pakistan led by Younis Khan had managed to score 156 runs in 20 overs with Shoaib Malik's commendable 41 runs.

The India Champions chasing the target showed dominance with Rayudu's explosive fifty and fireworks from Yusuf Pathan. The blues managed to chase down the target in 19.1 overs.

Ambati Rayudu for his explosive innings was awarded the Player of the Match, while Yusuf Pathan was named the Player of the Series.