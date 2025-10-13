 Top
India Bowl Out West Indies for 390, Need 121 to Win 2nd Test

13 Oct 2025 3:58 PM IST

Justin Greaves, unbeaten on 50, and Jayden Seales put on 79 runs for the final wicket on day four to frustrate the Indian attack after the tourists moved into the lead in New Delhi

India's Jasprit Bumrah looks as West Indies' Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales run between the wickets to score on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct.13, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi: India need 121 runs to win the second Test and sweep the series after bowling out the West Indies for 390 on Monday.

Justin Greaves, unbeaten on 50, and Jayden Seales (32) put on 79 runs for the final wicket on day four to frustrate the Indian attack after the tourists moved into the lead in New Delhi.
