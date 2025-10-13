India Bowl Out West Indies for 390, Need 121 to Win 2nd Test
Justin Greaves, unbeaten on 50, and Jayden Seales put on 79 runs for the final wicket on day four to frustrate the Indian attack after the tourists moved into the lead in New Delhi
New Delhi: India need 121 runs to win the second Test and sweep the series after bowling out the West Indies for 390 on Monday.
( Source : AFP )
