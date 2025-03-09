India are going to be a challenge because they understand conditions: Santner

Dubai: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said India's understanding of the conditions has made the Champions Trophy final a 'challenging' assignment, but expressed confidence in his team's ability to adapt.

The Kiwis are eyeing their first ICC ODI title on Sunday, following their victory in the 2000 KnockOuts Trophy, where they defeated India in the final in Kenya.



"We know India are going to be a challenge. They've been playing some very good cricket. They understand these conditions pretty well," said Santner in the pre-match press meet here on Saturday.

Santner hoped the experience of playing against India a few days back here in a league match will stand his side in good stead.

"I think, obviously, having the run against India a few days ago will definitely help us out, understanding the conditions a little bit better.



"But it is a knockout game. And I guess whoever turns up on the day could take home the trophy," he added.



The final is expected to be played on the same surface as the one that was used in India's group match against Pakistan.

Santner said the team will have to be ready to adapt irrespective of the nature of the pitch.



We came up against a good side and on a spinning wicket, especially in the second inning (of the last match). We know India are probably going to go in with the same team.



"But we know it might be a different surface. So, I think we have to be ready and be adaptable for what's coming," he said.

In that context, Santner hoped that the New Zealand batters will face mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who took five wickets in the previous match, better in this match.

"I think guys will be better for the run against Varun. He's obviously a world-class bowler, we've seen it here and obviously in the IPL and that little bit of mystery. But it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they'll learn from the other day."

Santner said the team has viewed the videos of Chakravarthy's bowling a bit more coming into the final.

"If the pitch plays a similar way, it's going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners. We have looked at a little bit more footage."

"I think we obviously know what his threats are now. That 115K arm ball, that got me (in the last match) and that was a bit of a threat, but yeah, we know he's going to be a challenge," he added.

Premier New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been nursing a shoulder niggle, and Santner said a final call on his availability for the final will be taken later.

"So we'll be going across the road and training after this. And Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. Yeah and then I guess we'll make a call after that," he said.