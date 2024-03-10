INDE Racing Achieves Historic Podium Finish At The FIM e-xplorer World Cup

INDE Racing, India’s first ever FIM-licensed team, soared to new heights on the international stage at the recent FIM e-xplorer World Cup. The team, led by last season’s champion Sandra Gomez, secured a historic third place on the podium and heralded the first time ever an Indian registered team has achieved this milestone in an international FIM global competition and with all the world’s top teams taking part.

The first race of this season was held over the weekend at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park in Osaka and was attended by HE Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka’s prefecture, thousands of fans and a number of local dignitaries and officials.

INDE Racing’s Sandra Gomez and Spenser Wilton who has Indian descent, showcased their talent in navigating the challenging course with finesse and speed. Their exceptional skills, coupled with the team's strategic approach and cutting-edge technology, propelled INDE Racing to a very creditable 121 points overall. As newcomers, who were competing in their first ever race against opponents who had far greater global experience, INDE Racing managed to stamp its authority and lay down a strong marker for the rest of the season.

The overall race ended with the Japanese Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) claiming the top spot with 132 points and Robbie Maddison Racing coming second with 131 points.

Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, owner of KSG and INDE Racing, expressing immense pride in the team's achievement, said, "This podium finish is a significant and historic milestone for Indian motorsport on a global stage. It is testament to our hard work and collective effort especially given this is our debut season and the first race we have competed in at this level. This special moment in history is for our sponsors and partners who have been instrumental in their unstinting support for the team and most importantly for our fans across the globe who have been cheering for us.”

The second race of the 2024 FIM e-xplorer World Cup will take place in Norway in May.