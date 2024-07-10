IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20: Here is the expected playing 11 and winning probability

Hyderabad: After bouncing back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20 match at Harare Sports Club stadium on Sunday the young team India with added strength are looking to dominate and take a lead in the 5-match series.

With the addition of Jaiswal, Samson and Dube the Indian team has become stronger. However, the comeback of the World Cup winning players will pose a challenge to pick the playing 11. The players who filled in for the World Champions trio--Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana will not be a part of the team for the upcoming matches, including in the third game scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Expected Playing 11:

Team India will look to play with the added power-houses, while also not leaving behind the key performers including Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Probable playing 11: Jaiswal, Abhishek, Gill, Ruturaj, Samson, Rinku, Dube, Sundar, Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Winning chances:

With added reinforcements, and better understanding of the conditions the Indian team will clearly walk into the game as the favorites.

After a debacle in the first match, where India fumbled chasing a humble 115 runs. They came back strongly and secured a commendable 100 run victory over the African nation.

From the first two matches, Raza, Madhevere and Bennett look strong and might challenge the men-in-blue in today's match. Zimbabwe's bowling looks stronger, where their batting lags a bit.

Coming to India's balanced side, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in a fabulous touch. The come-back of Jaisal and Samson is a boost to their strength. With Avesh, Mukesh and Bishnoi the bowling unit is also looking good.

Ending the winning streak of team India after the T20 World Cup, the Shubaman Gill-lead team lost in the first game, which gave a boost to Zimbabwe's confidence. However, the victory in the second game shows the overall prowess of the young blue.

With that being said, team India has a clear chance of winning the third T20I at the Harare sports club.