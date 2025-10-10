IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Rahul Dismissed After Getting Set as India Reach 94/1 at Lunch

New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul looked in fine touch before a freak delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican had his number as India made a cautious start, reaching 94 for 1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (16 batting) were at the crease going into the break.

Sudharsan hit a three delectable boundaries, which included a eye-catching on-drive and a square cut.

Batting on 38, Rahul, who in the previous over had hit spinner Khary Pierre for a six over deep mid-wicket coming down the wicket, misjudged the length bowled by Warrican.

Sensing that Rahul would come down the track, he pulled the length slightly back and by the time the batter understood, he tried to dab at it only to find it turn and jump beating his outside edge. Keeper Tevin Imlach completed the stumping.

On a track that seemed good for batting, Rahul can't be blamed if he feels that he missed out on a century. A backfoot punch through covers off Jayden Seals was out of the top drawer. He had five fours and a maximum before heading back to the pavilion.

The opening pair was watchful during the first hour as it added 58 runs. Jaiswal, who was out cheaply in the only Indian innings in Ahmedabad, defended well and looked assured of his off-stump.

A steer bisecting the gully and point had class written all over it while the straight drive off Anderson Phillips was in a league of its own.

Jaiswal's innings was not ultra-aggressive as he playing himself in. He was ready to leave deliveries outside the off-stump and cut down on expansive drives. However once he was settled, he did attack the spinners and the full-blooded sweep off Roston Chase's delivery stood out.