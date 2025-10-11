 Top
Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Netizens Blame Gill for Jaiswal's Runout

DC Web Desk
11 Oct 2025 1:27 PM IST

Jaiswal walked back just falling 25-runs short of a double hundred on Saturday

Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Netizens Blame Gill for Jaiswals Runout
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after being run out on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

First-day century maker Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was inching closer to a double ton on Day 2 of the second test against West Indies was run out after a mix-up between him and captain Shubman Gill.

Early on second day, Jaiswal was involved in a mix-up with Gill in the second over of the morning session, and was run out for 175 runs off 258 balls.

After putting up 74-run partnership for the third wicket, Jaiswal was run out on the eighth ball of the morning Saturday. He set off for a run, with partner Gill turning him back too late, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s throw from mid-off found him way short of the crease.

As Jaiswal walked back he gestured in disappointment to Gill.

Netizens were also quick to don analysts hats and started pointing fingers at the Indian Test captain.


As the discussions grew online, fans were split and several backed Gill.



Jaiswal was unbeaten on 173 runs and scored his seventh test century on Friday’s opening day.

Gill was unbeaten on 75 runs at lunch Saturday, with Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) for company, as India piled on the runs after shrugging off the early setback. Nitish Reddy scored 43 off 54 balls.
Soon after the match started after lunch, Gill brought up his hundred and later decided to declare the innings for 518/5.
India leads the two-match series 1-0 after it won the first test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs. West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
