Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Netizens Blame Gill for Jaiswal's Runout
Jaiswal walked back just falling 25-runs short of a double hundred on Saturday
First-day century maker Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was inching closer to a double ton on Day 2 of the second test against West Indies was run out after a mix-up between him and captain Shubman Gill.
After putting up 74-run partnership for the third wicket, Jaiswal was run out on the eighth ball of the morning Saturday. He set off for a run, with partner Gill turning him back too late, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s throw from mid-off found him way short of the crease.
As Jaiswal walked back he gestured in disappointment to Gill.
Netizens were also quick to don analysts hats and started pointing fingers at the Indian Test captain.
As the discussions grew online, fans were split and several backed Gill.
Jaiswal was unbeaten on 173 runs and scored his seventh test century on Friday’s opening day.