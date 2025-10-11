Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Netizens Blame Gill for Jaiswal's Runout

First-day century maker Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was inching closer to a double ton on Day 2 of the second test against West Indies was run out after a mix-up between him and captain Shubman Gill.

Early on second day, Jaiswal was involved in a mix-up with Gill in the second over of the morning session, and was run out for 175 runs off 258 balls. After putting up 74-run partnership for the third wicket, Jaiswal was run out on the eighth ball of the morning Saturday. He set off for a run, with partner Gill turning him back too late, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s throw from mid-off found him way short of the crease. As Jaiswal walked back he gestured in disappointment to Gill. Netizens were also quick to don analysts hats and started pointing fingers at the Indian Test captain.





Those who are teaching me cricket should just look at this angle



Jaiswal is halfway down the pitch and Gill is watching the fielder instead of his partner. In cricket the basic rule is to look at your partner and trust his call cause most of the time he’s at the danger end pic.twitter.com/QL2tohiCZn — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@Wxtreme10) October 11, 2025

As the discussions grew online, fans were split and several backed Gill.



Watch how Gill responds in these two cases, there was a quick single, but gill wasn't ready for it and also started ball watching.



However there is no need for such right singles on flat tracks, so jaiswal is equally to blame. pic.twitter.com/zQl3BFudsC — Gangadhar (@90_andypycroft) October 11, 2025

Mindless running from Jaiswal after hitting straight to fielder resulting in run out.



He did the same thing in Melbourne too when he was batting with Virat Kohli.



Bottled an easy 100 there & now a 200 here#YashasviJaiswal #INDvWI #TeamIndia https://t.co/BvKygFeKUL — Prateek (@prateek_295) October 11, 2025



