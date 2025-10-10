IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India Reach 220/1 at Tea After Jaiswal's 7th Test Hundred

New Delhi: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his seventh Test hundred as India reached 220 for one at tea on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Jaiswal (111 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (71 batting) were at the crease during the break.

The left-handed duo added an unbeaten 162.

Earlier, India lost opener KL Rahul (38) as the hosts reached 94 for one at lunch.

Jaiswal and Rahul shared a 58-run partnership to give India a solid start before the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 220 for 1 in 56 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 111, Sai Sudharsan batting 71; Jomel Warrican 1/41).