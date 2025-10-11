 Top
Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: India Declare Innings at 518/5

PTI
11 Oct 2025 1:30 PM IST

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Dhruv Jurel greet each other between the wickets on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: India declared their first innings at 518 for five against West Indies on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).
( Source : PTI )
