IND vs SA: Gill to Travel to Guwahati With Team; Participation in 2nd Test Still Uncertain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Team India captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati with the team today, November 19, although his participation in the second Test against South Africa remains uncertain.

Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital after the day’s play, kept under observation, and discharged the following day.

On Day 3, the BCCI stated that “he will take no further part in the Test match.”

According to the board, Gill has responded well to treatment and continues to be monitored by the BCCI medical team. Regarding his availability for the second Test, the BCCI said that “a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

India lost the first Test against South Africa by 30 runs and will face the Proteas in the second and final Test in Guwahati starting November 22.