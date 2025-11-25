IND vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa Declare on 260/5, Set India 549-Run Target

Guwahati: Tristan Stubbs made 94 as South Africa declared their second innings on 260-5 to set India a record victory target of 549 and close in on a series win in the second Test on Tuesday.

World Test champions South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 and even a draw in Guwahati would seal their first series win in India since 2000.

India suffered their fourth defeat in six home Tests in the opener in Kolkata and the hosts need to bat for more than three sessions to avoid another loss.

The highest successful run chase in Test cricket was West Indies' 418 against Australia in 2003. India's highest was 406 against West Indies in 1976.

Stubbs was the last man out as he fell bowled to Ravindra Jadeja (4-62) and South Africa declared in the final session on day four.

Stubbs put on 101 runs for the fourth wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who made 49, until left-arm spinner Jadeja broke through.

Jadeja had De Zorzi lbw but Stubbs stood firm to frustrate the Indian bowlers in a 180-ball stay peppered with nine fours and a six.

South Africa resumed on 26-0 after bundling out India for 201 on day three to lead by 288 in the first innings.

They did not enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again to pile the misery on the hosts.

Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton hit three fours in the first session before he fell to Jadeja while attempting another hit over cover but got caught out. He made 35.

Jadeja bowled the other overnight batter, Aiden Markram, for 29 before fellow spinner Washington Sundar dismissed skipper Temba Bavuma for three.