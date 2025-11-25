IND vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa 220/4 at Lunch, Lead India by 508 Runs

Guwahati: Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi defied India's spin attack as South Africa scored 220 for 4 in their second innings to take a massive 508-run lead at lunch on day four of the second Test, here on Tuesday.

After Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) and Washington Sundar (1/67) got early breakthroughs in the pre-tea session, reducing South Africa to 77/3, Stubbs (60 batting; 155 balls) and de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) batted resolutely to stitch together a 101-run stand to take their team to a strong position.

It was Jadeja who got the early breakthroughs in the day by dismissing openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) as South Africa reached 107 for 3 at tea -- an overall lead of 395 runs.

Washington Sundar then got the wicket of skipper Temba Bavuma as South Africa were reduced to 77/3.

Stubbs and de Zorzi then batted with composure for a century partnership before Jadeja took his third wicket of the day to break the stand.

On Monday, India were bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 489.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st Innings: 489 & 107 for 3 in 40 overs (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29, Tristan Stubbs 60 not out, Tony de Zorzi 49; Ravindra Jadeja 3/46).

India 1st Innings: 201 in 83.5 overs.