IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India Bowled Out For 201, South Africa Lead by 288 Runs

24 Nov 2025 3:23 PM IST

South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and will bat again

South African players celebrate after the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during day three of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets as South Africa bowled out India for 201, the hosts trailing by 288 on day three of the second Test on Monday.
Responding to South Africa's 489, India's first innings ended in 83.5 overs in the final session after number eight Washington Sundar made 48 in Guwahati.
South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and will bat again.
