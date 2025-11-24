IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India Bowled Out For 201, South Africa Lead by 288 Runs

Guwahati: Fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets as South Africa bowled out India for 201, the hosts trailing by 288 on day three of the second Test on Monday.

Responding to South Africa's 489, India's first innings ended in 83.5 overs in the final session after number eight Washington Sundar made 48 in Guwahati.

South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and will bat again.