IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against India

Raipur: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday. South Africa made three changes to the playing XI, including Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Bavuma himself after the skipper missed the first match. They have replaced Prenelan Subrayen, Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman.

India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remained unchanged.

This is the 20th straight toss India have lost in One-day Internationals.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk/capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.