Ind vs NZ: Team India staring at first Test series defeat at home in 12 yrs

Pune: India were staring at a rare Test series defeat at home, stuttering to a dejecting 178 for seven at tea on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand, here Saturday.From a promising 81/1 at lunch, the home team lost six wickets for 97 runs, struggling to negotiate left-arm Mitchell Santner (5/72), who yet again weaved his magic around the Indian batters.



Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin (9) were at the crease as the world No 2 Test side stood another 181 runs away from keeping the series alive and safeguarding their record at home.

Since their 1-2 defeat to England in the 2012-13 season, Indian teams have stitched together 18 consecutive series wins on home soil but the assiduous Kiwis � led by Santner � are set to end this exemplary run.

On a pitch which is offering turn and bounce challenged the defence and resolve of the batters.

India's famed batters came up short again after the flop show in the first essay. Skipper Rohit Sharma � caught at short leg off bat-pad � was first tod depart in the first session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 65) though took the Kiwi attack by the scruff, batting with confidence and aggression. With Shubhman Gill (23 off 31) he added 62 runs for the second wicket. The partnership broke when Gill was squared up by Santner to edge to the first slip and Jaiswal, the best of the lot by a long margin, too edged one to the first slip soon.

Superstar Virat Kohli (17) too couldn't wage any battle of sorts even though he looked to give his best.

Starting off with a powerful flick for a four on the backfoot, Kohli ran hard between wickets and batted with resolve until Santner forced him on the backfoot and trapped him in front of the wickets.

Santner kept chipping away as the pitch played perfectly to his tunes, getting some deliveries to turn away from the bat while some to straighten up while pitching them all in same areas.

Jaiswal, who was beaten by one from the left-arm New Zealander before he was dismissed, could not reach to the pitch of the ball before it kissed the bat's edge to settle in Daryl Mitchell's hands.

India's misery compounded with Rishabh Pant (0) getting run-out after a miscommunication with Kohli.

In a final blow to India's resistance, Sarfaraz Khan failed to read the turn of the ball which crashed onto his off-stump as he jarred his bat into the ground in defence.

Washington Sundar's resistance lasted 47 balls for 21 and ended shortly before tea as Glenn Phillips (1/37) got his named added to the list of wicket-takers, getting the Indian all-rounder caught at short leg as the tea break loomed.