Ind vs NZ, 2nd test: Black Caps settle at 85/2 at tea on Day 2

New Zealand settled at 85 for 2 wickets at tea on Day 2 during the second test against India in Pune on Friday.

India spinners Washington Sunder and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged one wicket each. While Black Caps batter Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra are steering their batting.

Earlier, spinner Mitchell Santner took seven wickets as the visitors bowled out the hosts for 156 runs to take a lead of 103.

Starting the day on 16-1 in response to New Zealand's 259, the Indian batting fell apart on a turning pitch in Pune with Rohit and Co getting all-out in the second session in 45.3 overs.