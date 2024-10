Bengaluru: India has been skittled out by New Zealand for its lowest ever total in a home test match — just 46 runs.



It was India's third lowest test score in its history, after 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in 2020 and 42 all out against England at Lord's in 1974.

Matt Henry had 5-15, while young pacer William O’Rourke took 4-22 in Bengaluru.