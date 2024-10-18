 Top
Ind vs NZ, 1st test: India back on track, picks early wickets on Day 3

18 Oct 2024
Ind vs NZ, 1st test: India back on track, picks early wickets on Day 3
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: India started the match on a positive note on Friday as they picked four wickets early on Day 3 of the opening test match against New Zealand here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India Pacers Siraj and Bumrah picked one wicket each, while Jadeja bagged 2. Currently, New Zealand put up 270 runs on the board after losing seven wickets.
Earlier, the Black Caps after bundling out Rohit & Co for 46 in the first innings dominated Day 2 with a spectacular batting display powered by Conway's 91. They took a lead of 134 at stumps on the second day for the loss of three wickets.
Source : Deccan Chronicle
India New Zealand Bengaluru test Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma 
India 
