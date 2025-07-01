IND vs ENG 1st Test Records Highest-Ever Views on JioHotstar

Mumbai: JioHotstar took centre stage as a new era in Indian cricket began with the five-match Test series against England, led by Shubman Gill and a revitalised long-format strategy — making a powerful statement both on the field and on the streaming platform.

The first Test match between India and England at Headingley, marking the start of this much-anticipated era and the WTC 2025–27 cycle for both teams, delivered historic numbers on JioHotstar. It recorded the highest-ever reach for a Test match on digital with 89.1 million viewers tuning in, and clocked an unprecedented 13.7 billion minutes of watch-time.

The renewed ambition to reclaim supremacy in red-ball cricket captured the imagination of fans across five languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada — on JioHotstar. Reception to the new leadership and team outlook was overwhelmingly positive, with fans engaging deeply with 'Follow The Blues,’ a behind-the-scenes content series offering a daily window into training sessions and key narratives. In a light-hearted touch, JioHotstar roped in Rohit Sharma for a promo film, where he shared his tips for the five-match series.

During the live presentation, a special segment titled ‘When India Challenged the Crown’ revisited India’s rich Test legacy in England. With four Tests still to go, the series is well poised to set new benchmarks in digital sports consumption. The second Test begins on July 2 in Birmingham.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 — marking the culmination of the 2023–25 cycle — reaffirmed the enduring appeal of elite Test cricket. The high-stakes clash, which saw South Africa end their ICC title drought with a win over Australia, set new records across platforms.

It became the highest-rated, most-watched (2.95 billion minutes), and highest-reach (47 million) Non-India Test match ever on linear TV. On JioHotstar, the match reached a record 41.4 million viewers — the highest-ever for a Test match on the platform — surpassing the India vs Australia WTC Final in 2023.