Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test: Jaiswal's blistering fifty carries India to 138/2 at tea

Kanpur: A blistering fifty by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 off 51 balls) took India to 138 for two at tea in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh, here on Monday.



India now trail the visitors by 95 runs.

Shubman Gill (37) and Rishabh Pant (4) are at crease when the tea was taken.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 in their first innings. Mominul Haq led their batting with an unbeaten hundred.

Brief scores: India: 138/2 in 16 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72) vs Bangladesh: 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45, Mohammed Siraj 2/57).