IND vs AUS Live, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Dismissed For 61
Team India remains unchanged for the clash against Australia in the 2nd ODi at Adelaide
Following the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, India’s Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer had taken charge to stabilize the innings. The duo put together a crucial partnership before Rohit and Iyer fell for a well-made 73 and 61 respectively.
Live Updates
- 23 Oct 2025 11:32 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer gone for 61
Adam Zampa dismissed well-set Shreyas Iyer for 61.
- 23 Oct 2025 11:28 AM IST
150 up for India
India brings up 150 in the 32nd over against Australia
- 23 Oct 2025 11:22 AM IST
India 143/3 in 31 overs
India reach 143/3 in 31 overs.
- 23 Oct 2025 11:15 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Departs For 73
Rohit Sharma departs after well-made 73 runs in 97 balls.
- 23 Oct 2025 11:11 AM IST
23rd fifty for Iyer
Shreyas Iyer hits his 23rd fifty in 67 balls.
- 23 Oct 2025 10:59 AM IST
India 112/2 after 25 overs
After 25 overs, India reach 112/2.
- 23 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST
100 up for India
India brings up 100 in the 24th over.
India: 100/2 in 23.1 overs.
- 23 Oct 2025 10:49 AM IST
50 up for Rohit
Rohit Sharma brings up his 59th ODI fifty in 74 balls.
- 23 Oct 2025 10:42 AM IST
India Steady at 86/2 After 20 Overs in Second ODI Against Australia
India reached 86 for 2 after 20 overs, scoring at a run rate of 4.3 in the second ODI against Australia.
- 23 Oct 2025 10:36 AM IST
India at 72/2 After 18.2 Overs
India reached 72 for 2 after 18.2 overs in the second ODI against Australia.