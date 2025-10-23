 Top
Home » Sports

LIVE
IND vs AUS Live, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Dismissed For 61

Sports
23 Oct 2025 9:12 AM IST

Team India remains unchanged for the clash against Australia in the 2nd ODi at Adelaide

IND vs AUS Live, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Dismissed For 61
x
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Following the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, India’s Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer had taken charge to stabilize the innings. The duo put together a crucial partnership before Rohit and Iyer fell for a well-made 73 and 61 respectively.

Toss
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI at the Adelaide.
India playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Updates

2025-10-23 03:42:24
>Load More
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
shubman gill india vs australia Mitchell Marsh 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X